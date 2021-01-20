Only two qualifications needed to get help from food pantry

Body

With a new year underway, the Gilmer Community Food Pantry wants local residents to be aware of the qualifactions that allow eligible persons to receive assistance from the local food bank located at 5273 Highway 52 East.

“There are only two criteria to qualify for food at the pantry. One, you are a resident of Gilmer County. Two, your income falls below the U.S. government guidelines for the total income level based on the number of individuals in your household,” said the facility’s director, Allen Triebel. “

Triebel said the application process requires minimal paperwork and food is distributed each Wednesday, from 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

“All you need to bring with you is a photo ID and proof of residency,” he said.

The food pantry’s volunteer staff initially anticipated a large turnout of new clients at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as the pandemic continues, the opposite has turned out to be true, Triebel noted.

“We are way below what I expected. No increase in clients and, in fact, less clients. People are either afraid to come in because of COVID, or they have no way to get to us,” he said. “We stand ready to serve the public, so if you need, or know of anyone who needs, our assistance, please come to the pantry or direct them to us.”