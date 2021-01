Subhead Adults 65 and older, first responders eligible for COVID vaccine Jan. 11

Nurse Jennifer Vick draws a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during the Gilmer County Health Department’s recent vaccination of local health care workers.

More Georgians will soon be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Beginning Monday, Jan. 11, adults age 65 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as will first responders who…