New recycling center open in Pickens

A new recycling center located in Jasper at 390 Appalachian Court opened Oct. 30.

Anyone, not just Pickens County residents, are welcome to use this facility. The following items will be accepted for recycling:

﹣ #1 plastic including water and soda bottles.

﹣ #2 plastic including colored plastics like milk jugs and detergent containers.

﹣ Aluminum and steel cans.

﹣ All colored glass, which does not have to be separated. This is very good news for Gilmer County residents as we have never had a facility to take glass.

Tires, mattresses and furniture are accepted for a fee depending on size. Electronics, scrap metal, oil and antifreeze are also accepted. Household trash is accepted for $1 a bag. This can be paid by cash or credit card.

The new center’s hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. It is closed on Monday.

For more details, contact Pickens County Waste and Recycling Director Kenny Woodard at 770-893-8334 or kwoodard@pickenscountyga.gov.