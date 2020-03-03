Mosley makes instant impact at UGA; Waddell ranked 13th in country

Body

Pictured are Gilmer High School alumni Sara Mosley and Matthew Waddell. Mosley is a freshman at the University of Georgia and has started all 24 softball games for the 20-4 Lady Dawgs. UGA is No. 14 in the country and Mosley ranks first on the team with 26 RBIs, second with seven doubles and four home runs, third with 21 runs scored, as well as the fourth highest batting average (.381) and the fifth most hits (24). Waddell is a redshirt sophomore and wrestles for the University of Tennessee - Chattanooga. He has a 20-8 overall record and is the 13th ranked 184-pound wrestler in the country. He has the most pins (nine) on the team, their quickest pin (36 seconds) and second most wins. UTC has a 7-9 dual record and is 4-2 against conference opponents.