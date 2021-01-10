Mooney honored at Georgia State Capitol

Subhead Gilmer native’s 36 years as pro rodeo announcer recognized

At the Georgia State Capitol, Roger Mooney, left, and Sen. John Wilkinson hold a framed copy of Senate Resolution 951, which honors Mooney’s 36-year career as a professional rodeo announcer.

A Gilmer County native who’s cut a wide swath as professional rodeo announcer was recognized at the Georgia State Capitol just before 2020 drew to a close. Sen. John Wilkinson, of the 50th District…