Military vehicle display a special addition for Ellijay legion post

Members of Ellijay’s Ira Cochran American Legion Post 82 and the local American Legion Riders chapter gather in front of a M59 Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) now on display at the local legion post. Pictured, from left, are Steven Petrozella, Michael Menzel, Tim Duffy (kneeling), Keith Harrison, Gary Johnson, Fred McGill, Art Dodge, Phil Simmons, Danny Hall and Brian Shedd.

The APC, nicknamed “Ira,” is shown after being detailed and after a flagpole was put up at the display site.

Members of Ellijay’s Ira Cochran American Legion are proud to now have an actual military vehicle on display outside the local legion post. The M59 Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) was donated to…