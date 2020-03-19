A message from the Gilmer County Chamber

Body

I grew up in south Alabama with the threat of tornadoes a constant reminder of Mother Nature’s disastrous abilities. For a few years, I lived in central Florida where the threat of hurricanes was very real. In some ways, the current public health crisis feels like a natural disaster without an end time. It has caused widespread concern, business closures, and frankly an unprecedented interruption of our American way of life. Yes, we have experienced economic downturns, recessions, normal financial fluctuations, but coupling this with fear and trepidation nationally and globally is unchartered territory.

While I do not proclaim to have the answers nor to be an expert in navigating these waters, I have been asked to write a few words on behalf of an organization whose mission is the economic well-being of our community. For over 40 years, the Gilmer Chamber has served our businesses and community as a leading advocate for increased prosperity for all. We work with local, state and federal leaders daily, and in this time of crisis, we will not bow down from our mission.

With that in mind, I would like to offer a few words of encouragement and advice.

To our business community:

We stand with you. Whether you are a member of our organization or not, we are here to help you make sense of the everchanging rules, suggestions and landscape. While federal disaster relief efforts have been announced for businesses, the specifics are still unknown. But, we are working diligently to understand how and if they can benefit you.

We ask you to communicate with us and your local leadership. You are not alone. We need to know how we can help.

This is a time for adjustment and change. How we have all done business doesn’t work right now. How can you adjust your business practices to get through the coming days? A few suggestions and best practices we are seeing across the country:

﹣ Curbside and call ahead pick up. This creates social distancing and a touchless transaction.

﹣ Offer delivery if you can. This too creates social distancing and a touchless transaction.

﹣ Use the power of technology for good. Use Facebook Live to create sales opportunities.

﹣ Provide a number for customers to Facetime with you. Give them a personal shopping experience, package up their purchases and deliver them curbside or to their home.

﹣ Use your local media and newspaper to communicate with your customers.

﹣ Call your CPA to discuss your options, year-end projections and how you can mitigate losses.

﹣ Call your insurance company and ask if you have business interruption or business income insurance.

﹣ Call your bank and check on your loans, lines of credit, etc.

﹣ Call your suppliers about delivery options, delivery suspensions or extended terms.

To our citizens, friends and family:

First and foremost, listen ONLY to the experts. This national crisis is among the first with the pervasive use of social media. I have personally found social media to be unhelpful and a place of hurtful mistrusts, falsehoods and irrational behavior. While it can be a beneficial source of information, I implore you to use it judiciously and wisely.

Look to official sources ONLY for information including the CDC, Gov. Kemp’s office, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Gilmer County Public Safety and Emergency Management Agency, the Gilmer County Charter School District and other governmental agencies.

The Gilmer Chamber will continue to work with our local businesses to disperse information about closures, hours of operation changes and other pertinent information. However, if you need something from a business directly, call them directly.

Support our local businesses. They need you. They have been there when you’ve asked for a donation to your kid’s soccer team, your civic fundraiser. They NEED you now. Make a purchase. Small or large, it will all help in the end.

Call your friends who have owner/operated businesses. Can you help them by offering to make deliveries, help with curbside pick up?

Shop online with LOCAL businesses if they have an online presence through their website or Facebook.

Send a note of encouragement to our businesses, health care workers, elected officials, to a friend in isolation.

Facetime with friends and neighbors. Distancing yourself physically does not mean we have to lose human contact. We are designed to cohabitate and spend time with others.

Go outside. Playtime, family time, fresh air hasn’t been canceled.

Learn something new. Read that book you’ve been meaning to pick up.

Look for and be the kindness that always shines during times of stress and crisis. And as one my favorite childhood heroes said, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping’,” Mister Rogers.

In conclusion, patience, kindness and community will see us through. The pain of the loss of life, illness, livelihoods threatened and more will be difficult. However, we must do our part to mitigate the immediate crisis, learn from it, and come out the other side stronger and smarter. Even as I write this on the morning of Tuesday, March 17, 2020, I know that things may change by day’s end. I pray that we will be the best of ourselves and bond together in support of each other.

Paige Green is the President and CEO of the Gilmer County Chamber of Commerce.