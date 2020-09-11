Kids Ferst seeing decline in new registrations, fundraising

Subhead
‘We have not stopped mailing books,’ says group’s president
Kids Ferst volunteers gather for a 2019 group photo. From left, front: Carolyn Thompson, Stan Ashworth, Rena Ashworth, Dottie Piehler, Joan Blomquist, Lynne Becker and Eileen Bailey; center: Galen Forbes, Judy Serritella, Susan Marler, Jacqueline Poole, Kathy Stephens, Judy Harvey, Eileen Below, Ben Bailey and Ann Buehler; back: George McClellan and Emil Harvey.
Kids Ferst, a nonprofit childhood literacy group that’s the Gilmer County affiliate of the statewide Ferst Readers program, is still functioning and providing books to local children.
However, the…
