Johnson wins runoff

Kevin “Troop” Johnson won the Aug. 11 runoff to represent the Republican party for Chief Magistrate of Gilmer County.

Johnson garnered 2,584 votes to Reagan Griggs Pritchett’s 2,338 to win the contest.

Johnson is currently unopposed in the general election.

Andrew Clyde will represent the Republicans in the race for U.S. House 9th District. He beat Matt Gurtler in Gilmer County 2,815 votes to 2,098. His win mirrored the district where Clyde received 50,059 votes to Gurtler’s 38,832.

On the Democratic side Devin Pandy won the race to face Clyde. Pandy beat Brooke Siskin district wide with 8,013 votes to 3,691.