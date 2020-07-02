Gov. asks citizens to wear face masks

Gov. Brian Kemp posted this photo on social media with the caption, “Wear your mask, Georgia — and Go Dawgs!” Kemp is traveling the state this week to encourage citizens to wear a mask in public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

