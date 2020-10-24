Gilmer Public Safety ‘going pink’ for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Gilmer Public Safety staff give a front and back look at fundraising T-shirts worn in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pictured from left: Chris Bird, Caiden Osborne, Bobby Padgett, Dakota Heath and Fire Chief Daniel Kauffman.

Red may be the color that’s most associated with firefighters, but, during the month of October, employees of Gilmer County Public Safety are proudly adding pink to their uniforms. The agency’s…