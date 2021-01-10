Gilmer firefighter/EMTs recognized by area SAR chapter

-
Sid Turner, vice president of the Blue Ridge Mountains chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, joins representatives from Gilmer County Public Safety to present the SAR chapter’s awards for Firefighter and EMS Employee of the Year to Michael Dockery and Les Eisenhart. Pictured, from left: Fire Chief Daniel Kauffman, Turner, Dockery, EMS Chief Russell Brown and Deputy Fire Chief Mark Chastain.
A Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) chapter that covers Gilmer County presented year-end awards to two local firefighter/EMTs before 2020 ended.
Sid Turner, vice president of the Blue Ridge…
