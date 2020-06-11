Gilmer County Library, three other SRLS branches reopening with limited hours

Body

Sequoyah Regional Library System branches are reopening their doors with limited service hours and restrictions.

Gilmer County Library will reopen Thursday, June 11. Doors will be open from noon-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

Pickens County Library will reopen Thursday, June 11. Doors will be open from noon-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

R.T. Jones Memorial Library (Canton) reopened Tuesday, June 9. Doors will be open from noon-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

Woodstock Public Library will reopen Tuesday, June 16. Doors will be open from noon-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 2-6 p.m. Sundays.

When you do come and visit us, you will notice some changes at work to safely serve our community and ensure the health and welfare of our staff.

﹣ Our staff will be wearing masks for your safety. We appreciate you wearing your face covering when you visit us.

﹣ Staff assistance will be in a limited capacity. We encourage you to continue using our official website, SequoyahRegionalLibrary.org, and virtual services for staff assistance.

﹣ Staff will remain behind the service desk, but will gladly answer your questions from that location.

﹣ A limited number of socially-distanced computers will be available. However, staff will not be available to provide assistance.

﹣ Seating areas may be socially distanced or unavailable.

﹣ Sidewalk service will continue for those who would like materials, but prefer to not come inside the library.

﹣ Once returned, materials are held in “quarantine” for a limited time and will remain on your account until they are checked in.

﹣ Overdue fines will not be charged for materials at this time.

﹣ Our libraries are not accepting donated materials at this time. Please do not bring donations into the building or place donations into our outdoor book return boxes.

﹣ Our varied schedule of fun library programming will continue online. Visit our calendar for a list of upcoming virtual events.

﹣ Our annual Summer Reading Program is taking place online in June and July.

﹣ Conference rooms and community rooms will remain closed at this time.

﹣ Operating hours at each library will be limited, but we are always online and ready to assist you. Stay up to date by visiting our webpage, following us on social media and subscribing to our e-newsletter.

Thank you for your continued patience and support of our public library system. We appreciate the opportunity to continue serving you.