Gilmer County awarded federal funds

Gilmer County has been chosen to receive $12,000 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a national board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities U.S.A., National Council of Churches of Christ in the U.S.A., Salvation Army, United Jewish Communities and United Way of America.

The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high need areas in the county.

A local board consisting of Mary Anderson, Glenda Sue Johnson, et.al. will determine how the funds awarded to Gilmer County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies within Gilmer County.

The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: (1) be private voluntary nonprofit agencies or units of government, (2) be eligible to receive federal funds,

(3) have an accounting system, (4) practice nondiscrimination, (5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs, (6) have a voluntary board if a private nonprofit organization, (7) have a FEIN number and (8) have a DUNS number.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must get an application by contacting Mary Anderson 706-889-6609. Applications must be received no later than May 20, 2020.

(Local Emergency Food and Shelter Programs Committee)