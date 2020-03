Body

With the upcoming school closings March 16-20, the Gilmer Community Food Pantry board has decided to be open Wednesday to serve clients in a normal manner. The board will meet Wednesday to determine what to do going forward. Snack Pack bags will be packed Monday.

The Gilmer Community Food Pantry is located at 5273 Hwy 52E, Ellijay, GA 30540.

For more information about the organization, go to https://gilmerfoodpantry.org/.