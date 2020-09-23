Gilmer Arts, Chamber present Plein Air: Art in The Mountains weekend

Body

Gilmer Arts was proud to host the sixth annual Plein Air: Art in the Mountains this past weekend.

Regional artists were working outdoors, or “en plein air,” in and around Gilmer County over a three-day weekend that began Friday, Sept. 18, and ended Sunday, Sept. 20. They created art based on the stunning views and vistas of the beautiful north Georgia mountains.

Works created during the event are being offered for purchase at the gallery for two weeks ending Oct. 2 and through an online auction platform at GilmerArts.afrogs.org.

There was not a live auction hosted at the Gilmer Arts Link Gallery at 207 Dalton Street this year due to adherence to state guidelines following COVID-19.

The “quick draw” painting competition on the afternoon of Sept. 19 was held at the 300-acre Acree Homestead for the artists. The winner was Nancy Nowak with her piece, “Tree Line.” The selection of “Best in Show” will be conducted over the next two weeks.

The public is invited to come to the gallery and look at the wonderful pieces that were completed over the weekend and pick their favorite. Ballots will be counted Oct. 2 and the “Best in Show” will be announced. This year, there will be a “Best in Show” and first and second place. Works created by the artists in advance of the auction are also on sale at the gallery until Oct. 2.

The public is invited to come to the gallery during our new hours, Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m., to view the works of art, participate in the online auction and support the arts in Gilmer County.

Sites included in the list of plein air locations included Chateau Meichtry Vineyard and Winery, Ott Farms and Vineyard, Mountain Valley Farm, Acree Homestead and downtown Ellijay. Twenty-four regional artists attended this year’s event.

These locations provided the artists with beautiful mountain vistas, landscapes, rivers and streams and/or architecture. This year, the sites were not advertised prior to the event to decrease the current health risks to the artists.

Thank you to Ruby Tuesday, Country Corner Kitchen, Chick-fil-A and Dairy Queen, which helped with providing food for the artists instead of the usual receptions and dinners that are sponsored. A special thanks to the Gilmer Chamber of Commerce for their support for this event.

We are all looking forward to our regularly scheduled activities for next year’s plein air event.

Portions of the proceeds from sales of the artwork will benefit Gilmer Arts in its mission to provide adult and youth opportunities and access to the arts in our community.

For more details, contact Ted Field, gallery director, at 706-635-5605 or visit GilmerArts.org.