GHS teacher charged with sexual assault

A Gilmer High teacher has been charged with having a relationship with a student.

Nathan Alexander Sutton, 29, was charged with sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

Gilmer County Sheriff Stacy Nicholson said he was contacted by Gilmer County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shanna Downs and told they had information about a teacher and a recent graduate that was ongoing during the student’s time at Gilmer High.

A detective interviewed the former student and then started an investigation.

Following interviews with other students and Sutton, he was charged.

Sutton was released on a $10,000 bond. Nicholson said he does not foresee additional charges at this time.