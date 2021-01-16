GHS hires head football coach

Body

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Gilmer High School is pleased to announce our recommendation of Coach Paul Standard to lead the Bobcat Football Program. After talks and negotiations over the past several weeks, Dr. Downs will recommend to the Gilmer County Board of Education to approve the recommendation at the regular Board meeting this month.

Coach Standard comes to the Bobcats from St. Pius X in Atlanta, where he has served as head coach for the past 20-years, compiling a 174-72 record. Coach Standard has eight region championships, an eighteen year playoff record, and twelve Top-10 state rankings.

Coach Standard and his wife, Cindy, look forward to being part of the Gilmer community.