Georgia Transmission in early stages of Whitepath high-voltage power line project

Employees of a contracted company work to install a power transmission line pole during construction of Georgia Transmission’s Ellijay-Roundtop Road 230-kV project in 2016. Georgia Transmission plans to begin construction of its Whitepath 46-kV sub-transmission line project in 2022.

A Georgia Transmission Corporation project that’s still in the planning stages will include installation of approximately 10 miles of 46-kV sub-transmission line and poles, as well as a new…