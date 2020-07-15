Ga. Dept. of Education revises ‘path to recovery’ for schools

Subhead 1st day of school now Aug. 7

Students from around the county made their way back to schools last week to collect their belongings and visit with teachers. Above, Rose Everett and her family stop by Jennifer Morrison’s third-grade class.

Students from around the county made their way back to schools last week to collect their belongings and visit with teachers. Above, media specialist Jennifer Painter (in purple) and media paraprofessional Susan Sanford distribute summer reading rewards.

The Georgia Department of Education has amended its “Path to Recovery for K-12 Schools.” The revisions were announced Monday, and the most notable change was the removal of the three levels of…