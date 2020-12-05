Festival of Trees opens at Gilmer County Library

Body

A longstanding holiday program that follows the transition from the Thanksgiving to Christmas season will brighten the Gilmer County Library through December. However, its opening ceremony will not be held in its typical festive live setting this year.

Instead, the library’s 2020 Festival of Trees will be spotlighted on the Sequoyah Library System Facebook page Thursday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. during a special Merry Grinchmas virtual event.

Teesha Morgan, of Harry Norman Realtors.

Last year, the Festival of Trees opening ceremony and Merry Grinchmas, a newer holiday event at the library, were both held separately the same week in December.

“We will have a presenter, The Grinch, at the virtual event,” noted Alex Thomerson, the local library’s new branch manager.

The array of Christmas trees decorated by local businesses and organizations is currently on display for public viewing and photos during the library’s regular operating hours: Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“As long as there’s no changes, we expect that all of the trees and wreaths should be out there by Dec. 1. There’s a total of 18 trees and two wreaths. Everything is going to be on display until Dec. 29,” Thomerson said.