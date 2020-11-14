Faith, Hope and Charity, churches partnering to provide meals

Subhead Certificates in place of annual community Thanksgiving dinner

Junior Manley, pastor of By His Grace Independent Church, center, holds one of the meal certificates being provided to several local churches by Faith, Hope and Charity Recycle Store Inc. Also pictured are Faith, Hope and Charity board chairwoman Cheryl Worley, left, and Ellijay First Baptist Church representative Lou Summers, right.

A community Thanksgiving dinner that, for the past several years, has been held prior to the holiday at Ellijay First Baptist Church, will not take place this year. However, Faith, Hope and Charity …