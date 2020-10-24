Early voting moving along

Body

Early voting is heading into the last week and a half before the election on Nov. 3.

As of Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, 3,051 had voted in person and 2,455 mail-in ballots had been returned out of 4,282 which were requested. Gilmer County has 23,545 registered voters.

In 2016, more than 6,000 voters cast early ballots. Mail-in ballots have quadrupled from 2016.

“All of our voters, so far, have been very nice to us in the office,” said Gilmer County Chief Registrar Tammy Watkins.

Early in the process, Watkins said the state servers were moving slowly and causing some delays and increased wait times.

“We are still having long lines, but now that the state system is up, the wait averages from 15 to 30 minutes,” she said.

Early voting runs through Oct. 30, and hours have been extended to run from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the courthouse.

Saturday voting will be held this weekend, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registered voters must have a government issued, photo identification to vote.

Voters are asked to wear masks for the safety of others.

“I thank everybody for their patience,” Watkins said. “Please remember to keep your distance and stay 6 feet apart.”