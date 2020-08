Body

Kathy Tankersley assists Leah Davis during early voting at the Gilmer County Courthouse for the Aug. 11, primary runoff. Runoffs are between 9th Congressional District Democratic Party Devin Pandy and Brooke Siskin and Republican Party Andrew Clyde and Matt Gurtler. In the runoff for Gilmer County Chief Magistrate Judge are Kevin “Troop” Johnson and Reagan Griggs Pritchett. Early voting ends Friday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m.