Early voting begins

Gilmer County voters lined up around the Gilmer County Courthouse Tuesday morning patiently waiting to cast their ballot on the first day of early voting.

Early voting began at the courthouse Oct. 13 and will run Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. One Saturday will be available for early voting, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We would like to encourage everyone to wear a mask,” Watkins said.

Voters should bring a government issued photo ID such as a driver’s license or a passport with them.

If the voter requested a mail-in ballot and changed their minds to voting in person they should bring the mail-in ballot with them.

“We just like to make sure we have that ballot in our hands,” Watkins said.

Voters can still sign an affidavit if they do not have the mail-in ballot they requested, but it will slow down the process.

Watkins has added eight machines in her office to speed up early voting and two lines should be available.

“I encourage everyone to look at a sample ballot and be prepared,” she said.

To a request mail-in ballots voters can go to ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov and fill out the form.

“All they need is a driver’s license to request one,” Watkins said.

Voters can also use the myvoterpage at mvp.sos.ga.gov to check on the status of their mail-in ballot, request a ballot, see a sample ballot and use other tools available.

Many voters have walked their mail-in ballots into the office to make sure they arrived. Watkins said a ballot box for the mail-in ballots should arrive this week and be installed as soon as the concrete pad gets poured.

Election day is Nov. 3.