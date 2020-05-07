Domestic violence incident turns deadly

Body

A Gilmer County man is dead following a domestic violence incident Monday night.

“We are investigating a case where a man was shot and ultimately died,” said Gilmer County Sheriff Stacy Nicholson.

Michael Trager went to a residence on Rose Garden Road, Ellijay, May 4, where his estranged wife was staying and forced his way in, said Capt. Frank Copeland.

A struggle ensued and the owner of the residence shot Trager who died at the scene, according to Copeland.

There was some previous involvement with law enforcement during the separation and Trager’s estranged wife was seeking a temporary protective order, Nicholson said.

The incident is still under investigation and it is too early to make a determination on charges, he said.

“He most likely won’t be charged, unless something comes up we don’t know at this point,” Nicholson said.