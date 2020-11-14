Despite pandemic, setbacks, local Toys for Tots drive will continue

Subhead
Drop-off boxes, ‘train trees’ at numerous locations in county
-
This year’s local Toys for Tots headquarters is located at 941 Progress Road, in the former location of Fresenius Kidney Care. Toys for Tots applications can be filled out and donations of new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at this location.
Toys for Tots will continue to provide Christmas gifts for families in Gilmer County this year, although the continuing COVID-19 pandemic is having some impact on the U.S. Marines-sponsored toy drive…
