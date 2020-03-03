Current Magistrate Judge Ken Roberts announces candidacy for Chief Magistrate

Body

Roberts and his wife, Karen, have called the Coosawattee neighborhood home for many years and describe Gilmer County in one sentence, “Friendship with a sense of community.”

His public service career began with a five-year tour in the United State Air Force, followed by a fire service career in Central Florida where he retired as assistant fire chief after 25 years.

His public service career continued with the Seminole County Department of Public Safety, service first as the public information officer, then as county emergency management director and retiring as the director of public safety. All of these positions involved coordination with county, state and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as the navigation of county-level government operations.

Ken currently serves as a magistrate judge for Gilmer County. He has served the magistrate court — which is often referred to as “the people’s court” — with one simple philosophy: Do the right thing, always. This approach has served Gilmer County well, earned him the respect of the local law enforcement community and proven to be especially valuable when dealing with citizens coming to court for the first time.

He is running for Chief Magistrate in order to continue applying his philosophy of fairness, respect and always doing the right thing; and would appreciate your vote. Experience counts.