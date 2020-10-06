Crash closes Gilmer County runway

-
A single engine plane – a Super Decathlon – approached the runway from the south, bounced on a hard landing and veered sharply. The plane flipped upside down on the runway, causing minor injuries to the pilot and passenger. They were treated by Gilmer County EMS and released on scene.
No major injuries were reported following a airplane crash at the Gilmer County airport.
The call about the crash came in at 3 p.m. Oct. 5, said Keith Kucera, Gilmer County Public Safety director.
…
