Body

When Ted Stanfield (right) got a call from his best friend of 30-plus years, Alan Starks (left) suggesting that, since it’s been such a crazy year, they dress up like cousin Eddie from the 1989 comedy National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and take some pictures on the Square in Ellijay, he thought, “Great idea, Big Al!” He added, “In a world full of Griswolds be a cousin Eddie!”