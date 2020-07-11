Courthouse and county offices closed

Body

Gilmer County’s commissioners offices and the courthouse will be closed for the remainder of the week.

Gilmer County Chairman Charlie Paris said the determination was made with Chief Judge Brenda Weaver to close the county offices and the courthouse offices because of a spike in COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases.

“In all the shutdowns, we didn’t experience it close to us,” Paris said.

The closing was made based on people who work in the courthouse who have symptoms of coronavirus or who have been exposed to people with positive test results.

Testing has been done on several employees and Paris said they hope to have a clearer picture by Monday and make a more informed decision on the closing.

He said the commissioners office will be available by phone and planning and zoning will be available by phone and online.

All courthouse functions including the district attorney’s office, clerk of court, probate and magistrate judge offices will be closed. On the county side, the tax assessors and tax commissioners offices will be closed to the public as well.

A board of commissioners work session set for Wednesday morning has been canceled. The regular session and public comment session set for Thursday afternoon will be held in the courthouse parking lot. Public comment will be at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting will be at 6 p.m.