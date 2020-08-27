Cherry Log Festival off for this year, but canned goods will be sold

Subhead
Clubhouse booth to open first weekend in October
A variety of canned foods, including jams and jellies, will be available for purchase at the Cherry Log Community Clubhouse Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3-4.
The Cherry Log Festival, a longtime fall tradition in Gilmer County, will not take place this year, but one of its most popular attractions, a homemade canned goods booth, will be open for business…
