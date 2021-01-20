Chamber announces hiring of new president/CEO

Body

A monthslong search for the Gilmer Chamber’s new president and CEO has ended.

The local chamber of commerce announced last week that Jennifer Grimmer has been hired to fill the position that’s been vacant since last October when Paige Hutto, Gilmer Chamber president for the previous 12 years, relocated to Alabama.

Grimmer, a native of Oregon, has held chamber and tourism positions in her home state, as well as Washington State. A former Georgia resident, she previously worked as executive director of the Peachtree City Convention and Visitors Bureau from 2015-2018 and is a founder of two Peachtree City events that mix beer and wine tasting with vintage aircraft -— the Hops N Props Beer Fest and the Wine and Warbirds Festival.

Grimmer is currently employed by the marketing arm of the Utah Natural Resources and Wildlife Division in Salt Lake City. She will move to Gilmer county to begin leading the local chamber starting Feb. 1.

The local chamber board employed a Georgia-based firm, The Chason Group, to lead its search for a new president. According to a release provided by the agency, Grimmer is the third Gilmer Chamber president to be recruited by The Chason Group.

“The timing is right to bring Jennifer into the community as our new president,” said Chris Wang, 2020 chamber board chairman.

“Chamber, tourism, and marketing experiences were dominant skill sets that are required of the president. Jennifer met all of those prerequisites on paper and in person. We are excited to have a new president bringing fresh ideas for 2021 to continue to market our area as a perfect destination for all people to get away to. Jennifer’s expertise can play a large role in furthering the chamber’s core values of integrity, kindness, collaboration and vision,” he added.