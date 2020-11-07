Body

Mr. William (Bill) Miller, 88, of Ellijay, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

He was born July 1, 1932, in Springfield, Ill., to Sherel Miller and Helen Six Miller.

He graduated from the University of Florida, was a veteran serving in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict and worked as a plant manager for Dundee Mills. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Ellijay, Ellijay Lions Club and was instrumental in helping start the first Apple Festival.

He is preceded in death by son, Rusty Miller.

He is survived by wife, Bobbie Miller; sons, Rocky Miller, of Jasper, Randy Miller, of Ellijay; grandchildren, Jeremiah Miller, of Ellijay, Cheryl Miller Erwin, of Rocky Face; great-grandchildren, Haley Miller, Raven Miller, Skye Miller and Carson Long; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Tifton.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.

