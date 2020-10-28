Body

Mrs. Barbara Jean Pospisil, 77, of the Coosawattee Community, formerly of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Long Island, N.Y., died Saturday, Oct 3, 2020, from complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). She was of the Christian faith, but had no local affiliation.

She was born Oct. 15, 1942, in Jamaica Queens, N.Y. She was a homemaker and a mental health worker and also had several retail jobs.

She is preceded in death by parents, Frank Poole Sr. and Betty Poole, of Alabama.

She is survived by husband of 55 years, Rick Pospisil; four children, Janet Bryan, of Navarre, Fla., Barbara Holcomb (Jimmy), of Midland, Ky., Ralph Lopresti Jr. (Connie), of Sanford, Fla. and Rich Pospisil (Tracie), of Ellijay; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister and brothers, Betty Russell, of Virginia, Jimmy Poole, of South Carolina, Richie Poole, of Florida and Ronnie Poole, of New York.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home and Chapel was in charge of arrangements.