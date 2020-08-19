Body

Linda Gail Henson, 72, of Powder Springs, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

She was born Jan. 24, 1948, in Gilmer County. She was a graduate of Gilmer High School, class of 1966 and worked as an office manager for United Distributors.

She is survived by husband, Homer Henson; sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Rhonda Henson, of Rockmart and Brent and Lisa Henson, of Dallas; brothers, Ronnie Akins, of Mineral Bluff and Johnny Akins, of Acworth; sisters, Lisa Teem, of Arkansas, Dale Patterson, of Ellijay and Glenda Painter, of Dalton; grandchildren, Jake Henson, Taylor Henson, Nathan Henson, Isaac Henson, Kate Henson and Nolan Henson.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. Aug. 16, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Doyle Davis and the Rev. James Akins officiating.

Pallbearers were Johnny Akins, Jake Henson, Caleb Duggan, Jason Bonner, Mack Wood and Davis BoBo.

Interment was in the Yukon Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www. bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.