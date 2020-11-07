Body

Our family lost its champion when Col. Craig Smith, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the age of 77, after suffering from full cardiac arrest and respiratory failure. He was born Jan. 9, 1943, in New Haven, Conn.

Though many questioned whether he would ever take life seriously, he did just that when he began his 42 years of civil service by joining the Coast Guard.

After graduating from Quinnipiac College, he was commissioned in the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country for 34 years including a tour in Vietnam. He completed his civil service with FAA retiring in 2000.

A loving husband, proud father and doting grandfather, he lived with a humble heart and generous spirit. He loved unconditionally and influenced so many. He was forever an advocate for the underdog and loved his country passionately.

We feel he gained a certain amount of peace knowing he was able to cast his vote and see the Falcons win before leaving us. His granddaughter said it best when she said, “I hope God has a comfy recliner up in heaven just for you.” We should add with a scotch in hand.

He is survived by devoted wife of 54 years, Helen; son, Mark, his wife, Smruti, his daughter, Cheryl, her husband, Michael, and his pride and joy, his granddaughter, Mackenzie.

Contributions can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society at Good Samaritan Catholic Church in Ellijay and FoodforthePoor.org.

Due to COVID-19, no services will be held, but in all honesty, never one for the spotlight, he would not have wanted the pomp and circumstance.