Carl Branston Grant Jr. 58, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton.

He was born in Ellijay, August 7, 1962, to the late Rev. Carl Branston Grant Sr. and the late Evelyn Davis Grant.

He is preceded in death by sister, Allegra Miller.

As a devoted family man, he was an excellent provider and was married to his wife, Dorothy Hunt Grant for the past 40 years. He had lived in Ty Ty since 2005 and was a member of Salem Baptist Church. As the son of a minister, he loved his Lord and he knew his Bible inside and out. He was employed by Go Ape Logistics as a logistics manager. He was proud of his children and especially his grandchildren. The joy of his life was in staying active and working. He loved outdoor activities such as camping, building fires, riding his tractor, driving big trucks and being a mechanic. He enjoyed all kinds of music such as older religious hymns, classic country and southern rock.

In addition to his wife Dorothy, he is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Joshua Branston and Erin Grant, of Harlem; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Elaine and Roberto Cervantes, of Tifton; grandchildren, Mason Grant, Carson Cervantes, Logan Grant, Isaac Cervantes and Madilyn Cervantes; sisters and brothers-in-law, Connie and the Rev. George Griffin, of Kings Mountain, N.C. and Collette and the Rev. Albert Fields, of New Albany, Ind.

A graveside funeral service was held at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at 4 p.m.

Donations can be made to Salem Baptist Church, 1142 Salem Church Road, Tifton, GA 31793.

Condolences can be made at www.albrittonfuneral.com.

Albritton Funeral Directors was in charge of arrangements.