Dr. George D. Barnett Sr., 75, of Ellijay, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

He was born July 22, 1945, in Birmingham, Ala., to the late Oral George and Sybil Elizabeth (Ramey) Barnett.

He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend to numerous people throughout the world. He worked diligently for the Lord as a pastor and missionary for 49 years.

He pastored the following churches: Kent Baptist Church, Olive Springs Baptist Church, Rose Lane Baptist Church, Noonday Baptist Church, Tattnall Square Baptist Church, Mountaintown Baptist Church.

He worked for the Georgia Baptist Mission Board for 25 years serving as the area associational missionary and mission resource consultant. During this time, he served as interim pastor in numerous churches across northern Georgia. He also taught for New Orleans Seminary Campus in Marietta.

He had a passion for missions and loved equipping churches to share Christ both locally and globally. His priority was love of family second only to his love of God. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith (2 Timothy 4:7).

He is preceded in death by brother, David Barnett; and sister, Linda Turner.

He is survived by loving wife of 56 years, Toni (Odom) Barnett; sons and daughters-in-law, George D. Jr (Bo) and Donna Barnett, of Oxford, John D. and Rebekah Barnett, of Louisville, Ky.; granddaughters, Hannah Barnett, Rachel Barnett, and Sarah Barnett; grandsons and in-laws, Dylan and Phyllis Westbrook, Colby and Ashley Westbrook; great-grandson, Levi George Barnett; sister, Tenny Wade, of Guntersville, Ala.; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the Mountaintown Baptist Church with the Rev. John D. Barnett and the Rev. Charles Drummond.

Pallbearers were Todd Campbell, Fred Beasley, Matt Coleman, Dylan Westbrook, Justin Burney and Colby Westbrook.

Donations can be made to the Mountaintown Baptist Church Mission Fund, P.O. Box 240, Ellijay, GA 30540, in memory of Dr. Barnett.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.