Mr. Bobby E. Garland, 84, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

He was born July 3, 1935, in Gordon County, to the late Joe L. and Joan Matthews Garland. He was retired from Roadway Express and was a veteran serving in the Korean Conflict.

He is preceded in death by wife, Dorothy Fair Garland.

He is survived by sons, Brian Garland, of Ellijay, Keith Garland, of Douglasville and Hoyt Garland; grandchildren, Joe Garland, Ellen Garland, Aaron Garland and Corey Garland.

Funeral services were held at noon Saturday, June 13, 2020, in the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Pat Shelton officiating.

Interment was in the River Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.