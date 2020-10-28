Body

Shawn Kathryn Joseph, of Ellijay, passed away at Northside Cherokee Hospital Canton, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, following a brief illness.

She is preceded in death by sister, Debi Holland; stepfather John Raymond Ojala; half brother, Randy Holland; and twin sister, Rebecca Joseph.

She is survived by mother, Joan Ojala, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; father, Alan Charles Joseph, of Hollywood, Fla.; and brother, Alan Charles Joseph Jr.

She was born in Hialeah, Fla., to Joan and Alan Joseph Sept. 24, 1961. She weighed 1 pound 12 ounces at birth and spent the first three months of her life in neonatal care before being discharged to go home for Christmas.

She began playing softball at the age of 8 and continued playing in softball leagues into her early 20s. After graduating from McArthur High School in Hollywood, Fla., she received a scholarship to play softball at Broward Community College in Davie, Fla. Her mixed league team won two national championships.

She spent her first 45 years living in Florida before moving to Georgia to be close to her sister Debi Holland. She is a graduate of the University of Central Florida, with a degree in criminal justice. While living in Florida, she was an employee with the School Board of Broward County, Florida, working with severely emotionally disabled students. She also worked at a residential child care facility (CERTS) for youths with severe emotional and behavioral disorders. She began her law enforcement career in Florida as a pre-trial officer in 2005.

Additionally, she was employed part time at Starbucks as a barista. She later purchased a home in the north Georgia mountains and in 2007 moved to be closer to her dear sister Debi Holland.

She worked in probation with the Appalachian Judicial Circuit and resumed her career with Starbucks in Ellijay, where she made her home. Shawn took a position with the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office as a sergeant in the Adult Detention Center. In March 2018, she joined the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office as a lieutenant in the Adult Detention Center.

She will be remembered by all who knew her for her tremendous work ethic, vast experience, her dedication to law enforcement and her ability to treat everyone with fairness no matter what the situation.

She is known for her big heart, especially with kids, and for being a strong advocate for students with challenges in life. She was honest, straightforward and enjoyed a good laugh. You couldn’t ask for a more loyal, fun loving friend. She was a woman of few words and conveyed her feelings through her actions. She supported her friends through the good, bad and ugly in life. She was friendly, outgoing and had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed time spent with family and friends, while usually balancing two jobs. She loved being outdoors with nature and playing volleyball, golfing, biking, gardening or tailgating at her favorite sporting events.

She enjoyed new culinary experiences, whether it be a backyard barbecue or fine dining. Life was an adventure to her, and she was an eager participant in the world around her. Please keep Shawn’s mother Joan Ojala in your thoughts and prayers during this time, as well as all her friends that loved and cared for this wonderful lady both in Georgia, as well as her native state of Florida.

A memorial service will be held at the Ellijay First Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

She requested in lieu of flowers to please send donations to Caring Fields Felines Sanctuary in Palm City, Fla., www.cffelines.org.

In Their Honor of Jasper Funeral and Crematory was in charge of arrangements.