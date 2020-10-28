Body

Mrs. Opal Lowman Chastain, 96, of Ellijay, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

She was born May 19, 1924, in Gilmer County, to the late Angus Morrison and Laura Ardalla Recce Lowman.

She was a retired inspector for a manufacturing company and was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by husband, Lewis Chastain; siblings, Willard Belton, Efford and Arnold Lowman, Hazel Southern and Bonnie Faye West.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Wallace and Jean Chastain, of Locust Grove; grandchildren, Keith Chastain, Noel Chastain; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Brooke Chastain, Taylor and Andrew Chupp; great-great-grandchildren, James Chastain, Emma Chastain, Jase Chastain and Peyton Chupp; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Eugene Davis officiating.

Pallbearers will be the nephews.

Interment will be in the Yukon Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.