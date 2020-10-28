Body

Mrs. Florence Altha Sanford, 92, of Ellijay, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

She was born Aug. 14, 1928, in Gilmer County to the late Luther Parks and Mary Sluder Parks.

She worked in the textile industry for many years and was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by husband of 68 years, Paul Sanford; son-in-law, David Lee Davis Sr.; and grandsons, David Lee Davis Jr. and Eric Lee Southern.

She is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Kathleen and Jerry Southern and Sherry Davis, all of Ellijay; grandson, Dean Southern, of Ellijay; sister-in-law, Margie Gentry, of Ellijay; sister-in-law, Ella Vee Parks; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, with the Rev. Eddie Kerr, the Rev. Jeff Hollifield and the Rev. Jamie Dotson officiating.

Music was by Harold Sanford.

Pallbearers were Bo Sanford, Larry DeFoor, Rodney Pulliam, Dean Southern, L.E. Parks, Michael

Crossman and Jason Weaver.

Donations can be made to the Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Harold Sanford, 542 Ridgeview Trail, Ellijay, GA 30536, in memory of Mrs. Sanford.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.