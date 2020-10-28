Body

Mr. Johnny Warren Parks, 64, of Ellijay, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

He was born Nov. 8, 1956, in Gilmer County, to the late Edwin and Fair Mooney Parks.

He worked in the textile industry and was a member of Harvest Missionary Church.

He is survived by sisters, Carolyn Findley, of Ellijay, Dorothy Ash, of Buford; brothers, Harold Nelson and Jimmy Parks, both of Ellijay, James Logan, of North Carolina and Jack Logan, of Atlanta.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

