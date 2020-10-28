Body

Adolph William Bogun, born Jan. 18, 1948, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

He is preceded in death by mother, Lorraine Delaney Bogun; father, Adolph Bogun; brother, Steven; and nephew, Clint Wooley.

He leaves behind his wife, Margaret Ann Bogun; daughter, Lorraine Bogun Cinque; son-in-law, Troy Robert Cinque; grandchildren, Jacob Micheal Cinque, Collin Gabriel Cinque, and Nicolas William Cinque; sister, Christine Wooley; and brother-in-law, Danny Wooley.

He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His heart was always open to help those around him. He loved his family with a passion and his God with all he had. We thank the Lord every day to have had this wonderful man in all our lives.

No services are planned.

