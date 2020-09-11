Body

The Rev. Arthur Lee Croft, 94, of Ellijay, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

He was born Feb. 2, 1926, to the late Joe and May Wright Croft. He was a retired carpenter and a veteran of World War II serving with the U.S. Navy.

He was a “man of God,” ordained in 1960 and pastored 12 different churches in the area and preached over 124 revivals over the years.

He is preceded in death by stepmother, Kay Croft; and sisters, Bell and Ellie.

He is survived by wife of 74 1/2 years, Gladys E. Mulkey Croft; children and spouses, Ernest Gerald Croft, Sue and Johnny Reeves, Bobby and Joan Croft and Jerry Lyn Croft; grandchildren, Dean and Sheri, Billie Jo, Amanda, Justin, Missy, Faith and Cameron; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Dakota, Tyler, Makayla, Mackenzie, Ayla, Steven, Holden, Lydia, Joey, Jordan and Lillie; great-great-grandchildren, Roelynn, Asher, Macy and Isabella; brothers and sisters-in-law, William and Shelby Croft, Andrew and Ethel Croft; sisters and brother-in-law, Irene and Malbert Queen and Kathy Croft.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, private services are being held and a public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in the Landmark Baptist Church cemetery in Cherokee County.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.