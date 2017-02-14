‘Cat towers’ being offered

An innovative way to find homes for kittens is underway by the Gilmer County Animal Shelter. Business owners are being sought who would be willing to purchase a “cat tower” for their store or outlet and help adopt the kittens out into the community.

Participating downtown Ellijay business owners will also be given all the supplies needed for the cat towers. Anyone who would like to make a donation toward the purchase of the cat towers can mail a check, or contact GCAS at the number below.

Gilmer County business owners who have space for a cat tower can contact Daniel Laukka at 706-635-2166.

The GCAS mailing address is 4152 Highway 52 East, Ellijay, GA 30536. Hours at the shelter are Tuesday through Friday 1 – 4 p.m., Saturday, 1 – 4 p.m.