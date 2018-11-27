Work of avid plein air painter on display

Above, Frenda Powers looks at several paintings inspired by places in Gilmer County during an opening reception for a Gilmer Arts Gallery exhibit that showcases the work of plein air (outdoor) painter Ed Cahill. Cahill, pictured at left beside one of his largest paintings, “Headwaters Hemlock,” lives in Marietta and often travels to the north Georgia mountains to paint in Ellijay, Blue Ridge and Talking Rock. “I enjoy the stories I hear and the history I learn while painting,” he said. The exhibit will remain on display at the downtown Ellijay gallery until Wednesday, Dec. 12.