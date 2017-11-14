Tribute to a war veteran

Jim Gudger enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps on May 6, 1941, and was discharged on Sept. 30, 1945, spending over four years in the military.

Three of those years were spent overseas without coming home to family and friends.

His job as an ordinance NCO was to supply bombs and other ammunition to the aircraft.

Gudger was in areas such as Capetown, South Africa, Tunisia, Egypt, Sicily and Corsica. On many weekend passes, he visited sites in the Holy Land, such as the Grotto of the Nativity in Bethlehem, the Garden of Gethsemane and Calvary Hill where Christ carried the cross.

The passes to these areas were on official sheets of paper, sealed and signed secretly.

The tours were of great interest to him — he had been in Mountaintown Baptist Church since he was just a few weeks old, and attended when at home the rest of his life.

Jim was 98 years old and had been married almost 71 years when he passed away on Aug. 31, 2017.

He was discharged from the Army at Fort Gordon (Ga.) as a staff sergeant.

He loved and respected the American flag and might be seen with tears in his eyes when the flag was being displayed.