Times-Courier staff win Georgia Press awards

The Georgia Press Association honored the Times-Courier with several awards for 2018 at the convention this year. Mark Millican (back right) was honored with the first place W. Trox Bankston Trophy for Local News Coverage Division E. Also in the editorial category Michael Andrews (back left) received a second place in feature writing, Whitney Sherrill (front right) received second place for Lifestyle/Feature column, and Millican received second place in headline writing. In the advertising division, Keli Fredrickson Parker (front left) and Kathy Aker (front center) received second-place awards for both real estate advertising and newspaper promotion.